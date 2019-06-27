Fox TV Stations Moves Bill Lamb To GM Of LA Duopoly; Bob Cook To Head Distribution

Bill Lamb has been named VP and GM of KTTV and KCOP, the Fox duopoly in LA, replacing Bob Cook, who is leaving to head distribution for the Fox Corp. station group.

The news was announced by Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy, who called them “two exciting moves.” Lamb’s arrival in LA will put his “energetic and collaborative leadership style in action,” Abernethy added. Cook, he said, has a “successful track record in syndication spans decades, so leading our distribution efforts for FTS was a natural fit.”

Lamb praised the “rich history and great opportunity for the future” at KTTV and KCOP, adding, “I embrace the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

The exec had previously been VP of Block Communications Broadcast Group, where he oversaw the operations of eight TV stations in three markets. He had also been a station GM in Louisville, KY and Peoria, IL, and general sales manager at WPLG, an ABC station in Miami, and WBRC in Birmingham, AL.

Cook has been VP and GM of KTTV and KCOP in Los Angeles since August of 2015. Before that, he ran his own media marketing and entertainment consultancy, MBN Inc., a chapter that followed his run leading 20th Television and overseeing all domestic syndication for the Fox studios. Cook arrived at Fox after exec stints at CBS Enterprises, King World Productions, Columbia TriStar Television, EVP of Guber-Peters Television, and head of KPXG in Portland, OR.

As distribution chief, Cook will handle many of the responsibilities of Greg Meidel, who exited Fox earlier this year after the close of the $71.3 billion Disney-Fox deal. Meidel, who has since signed on as a senior advisor at Judge Judy Sheindlin’s Queen Bee Productions, also had duties at Fox that fell under the purview of former chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman.