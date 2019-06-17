USA-Chile Women’s World Cup Match Racks Up Another Ratings Win

The USA triumphed over Chile during their Women’s World Cup Match Sunday and, in turn, it racked up another win for Fox Sports. Sunday’s match garnered a 3.8/11 metered market rating for Fox and is the best overnight rating for any soccer telecast English-Language since last year’s Men’s Worl Cup Final.

The rating tops all 2015 Group Stage matches and is the highest on record for a US Group stage match and up +31% from an average of 2015 U.S. group stage matches which all aired in prime time. Through day 10 of matches, Fox metered ratings have seen a healthy boost with +20% from 2015 group stage average and +77% from 2011 group stage average.

This comes after the USA defeated Thailand June 11 which gave Fox Sports another win with ratings at a 2.2/7. The matchup was the best-metered rating for a soccer telecast of any kind on an English language network since 2018 Men’s FIFA World Cup Final on Fox.

USA will next face off against Sweden on Thursday, June 20.