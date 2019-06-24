Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates: Emmys Kick Off The Week, ‘9-1-1’, ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘Empire’, More

Fox has set the fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

Th 71st Primetime Emmy Awards kick off Fox’s premiere week, airing live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 (8-11 PM ET live/5-8 PM PT live).

Hit drama 9-1-1 returns for its third season on Monday, September 23 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of crime drama Progidal Son at 9 PM, starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Empire begins its sixth and final season on Tuesday, September 24 at 9 PM ET/PT, following the season 3 return of The Resident at 8 PM ET/PT

TV’s top new series The Masked Singer returns with a special two-hour season premiere Wednesday, September 25 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Thursday Night Football kicks off September 26 at 7:30 PM-CC ET live/4:30 PM-CC PT live, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan headline the pregame show.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Sept. 29, with the premieres of The Simpsons’ 31st season at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by new animated comedy series Bless The Harts at 8:30 PM ET/PT, the 10th season of Bob’s Burgers at 9 PM ET/PT, in its new regular time period and the 17th season of Family Guy at 9:30 PM ET/PT, also in its new regular time period.

New drama series Almost Family, starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Timothy Hutton, will premiere Wednesday, October 2 at 9 PM, following the time period premiere of The Masked Singer at 8 PM ET/PT.

WWE’s flagship program, WWE’S Smackdown, debuts Friday, October 4 at 8 PM.

FOX FALL 2019 PREMIERES

(All Times ET/PT, except where noted)

Sunday, Sept. 22

8-11 PM ET/ — 71ST PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS live in all time zones

Monday, Sept. 23

8-9 PM — 9-1-1 (Season Three Premiere)

9-10 PM PRODIGAL SON (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8-9 PM — THE RESIDENT (Season Three Premiere)

9-10 PM — EMPIRE (Season Six Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-10 PM — THE MASKED SINGER (Two-Hour Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 PM-CC ET live/ — THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Season Two Premiere)

4:30 PM-CC PT live

Sunday, Sept. 29

8-8:30 PM — THE SIMPSONS (Season 31 Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — BLESS THE HARTS (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — BOB’S BURGERS (Season 10 Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — FAMILY GUY (Season 17 Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8-9 PM — THE MASKED SINGER (Time Period Premiere)

9-10 PM — ALMOST FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 4

8-10 PM — WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE (FOX Sports Premiere)