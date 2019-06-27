Fox Promotes Claudia Teran To General Counsel, Adding To Existing Sports Duties

After the exit of longtime company veteran Rita Tuzon, Fox Corp. has expanded the purview of Claudia Teran, giving her the new title of EVP and Corporate General Counsel.

Reporting to Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh in her new role, will also continue to serve as Fox Sports General Counsel. In her sports role, Teran has played a key part in rights negotiations over the years, including major deals for NFL Thursday Night Football, Major League Baseball and the FIFA World Cup for both men and women.

Teran will now also supervise business and legal affairs for Fox entertainment assets, as well as corporate legal areas such as acquisitions, content distribution, digital, privacy, advertising, and music rights.

“Claudia is a whip-smart attorney and proven leader,” Dinh said. “Her success overseeing business and legal affairs for multiple divisions of the company and proven leadership as Fox Sports General Counsel provide a solid foundation as she significantly expands her role and responsibilities.”

Teran pronounced herself “delighted to assume this new position at such a pivotal time for the company. It is a privilege to lead such a talented and dedicated business and legal affairs team as we build and grow this exciting new iteration of Fox.”

Teran, who was a corporate transactional attorney prior to joining Fox, earned her bachelor’s degree from Cal-Berkeley and a law degree from NYU.

Tuzon’s departure from Fox after a 22-year run was announced Wednesday. The company embarked on its new, streamlined chapter in March after the close of the $71.3 billion deal that saw two-thirds of its former asset portfolio acquired by Disney.