Fox News Says Sexual Harassment Claims Against Fox Nation Host Tyrus “Resolved”

Another sexual harassment allegation has hit FNC but the cable newer says all is OK

Allegations of sexual harassment are once again staining Fox News Channel as former wrestler and Fox Nation host Tyrus has been the subject of an investigation stemming from claims made by his former co-host.

With the sordid legacy of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly clearly tainting the optics of the situation, the cable newer today basically has said “nothing to see here, move along.”

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions,” Fox News revealed on Wednesday after reports that UN-PC co-host Britt McHenry repeated made complaints about Tyrus to management during their time together on the sister streaming service.

“The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted,” FNC added in their statement. “This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

One thing that is not confidential is that the outspoken ex-wrestler hasn’t appeared on UN-PC since late April, though he has been popping up on FNC proper in his contributor capacity. Also, out in the open is that timing of coverage of the still at Fox Nation McHenry’s apparent issues with Tyrus were made public the day before her former co-host’s new show Nuff Said premiered on the decade old Fox Nation.

Heavily promoted on FNC online properties, the opening episode that went live this morning was described as: “Tyrus meets up with ‘Big & Rich’s’ John Rich to talk country music, sip whiskey, and explore the art of wearing a cowboy hat.”

First launched as a platform for on-air opining, Fox Nation was revitalized and refueled as a subscription streaming service last year with a slew of new shows plus some old and new faces from Sean Hannity to Tyrus and McHenry.

After getting into a social media dust-up with a journalist last night, Tyrus himself hasn’t spoken of the allegations or the investigation. However, that doesn’t mean he’s been keeping the low profile that usually occurs in such circumstances. As well as debuting his new show, the former Snoop Dogg bodyguard has been slamming out wide grin posts on Instagram, such as the one below:

Of course, however seemingly short-lived, this latest sexual harassment at the now Suzanne Scott run FNC is the lead-in to another round of spotlights on the once “Fair and Balanced” organization as the Showtime’s Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts starring miniseries The Loudest Voice in the Room is set to premiere at the end of the month.

The Blumhouse co-production is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book of the same name and his extensive reporting about sexual harassment at the conservative outlet and the long covered up behavior that eventually led to founder Ailes’ 2016 ouster at Fox News.