Fox News Host Sean Hannity And CNN’s Jim Acosta Spar On Twitter

Fox News host Sean Hannity is back to social media warring with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta. This time, the subject is book sales.

Hannity tweeted out about the new book from conservative talk show host Mark Levin this morning, in the process taking a swipe at Acosta (or #FakeNewsAcosta, as he hashtagged it) and his “garbage” book sales. Acosta’s new book is titled Enemy of the People, published by HarperCollins.

Shutterstock

Acosta rose to the bait bag. He responded on Twitter by mocking Hannity’s reading glasses and claimed he didn’t have the “guts” to host him. In a callback to a previous dig, he used the hashtag #fauxmachoman.

The macho insults are a taunt that Acosta has used against Hannity and fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson, both of whom have criticized his coverage. Hannity has claimed Acosta was “begging” to come on his show, but said, “Sorry, I won’t subject my audience to conspiracy theory fake news.”