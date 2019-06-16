Fox News: Laura Ingraham’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ Draws Scrutiny For Anti-Gay Guests

Fox News is under fire from media observers for hosting a viruently anti-gay group and a controversial author with anti-gay views on Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle, particularly sensitive issues as cities across the nation celebrate Pride Month.

On Thursday, the Fox News personality and podcast host invited the writer Arthur Shaper to participate in a panel to discuss the popularity of Drag Queen Story Hour, a program where drag queens read children’s story books to kids at local libraries. Drag Queen story hours are “popping up all over the country,” Ingraham warned viewers Thursday night.

On Friday, Fox had guests from MassResistance, a group whose views have been labeled hate by some organizations.

Thursday guest Schaper called drag queens “adult illicit entertainment” and condemned a program adapted by many libraries called Drag Queen Story Hour, calling them “pole dancer story hour” and “porn actor story hour,” according to Media Matters.

Ingraham joined the commentary, noting that Drag Queen Story Hours are an organized “attempt to advance a particular agenda,” the New Civil Rights Movement noted.

Online reactions from observers:

Here's the full @IngrahamAngle segment regarding the "legitimate concerns" about drag queens READING BOOKS TO KIDS. It ended with a hate group leader shilling a book on "The Health Hazards of Homosexuality," which seemed a bit too far even for Ingraham. https://t.co/tswxX7qw5y pic.twitter.com/c0R4ti3Ir6 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 14, 2019