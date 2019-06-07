President Donald Trump called former Special Counsel RoberT Mueller “such a fool” for his public statement about the long investigation into collusion.

Speaking in France with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked if he cared whether Mueller testified before Congress.

“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself … because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong,” Trump said.

Mueller suggested that Trump was not charged with obstruction of justice because of long-standing Justice Department policy, saying “it was not an option we could consider.”

Trump was in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. His full interview will be run tonight at 10 PM ET on The Ingraham Angle on Fox.

He also blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called “Nervous Nancy.” Trump was asked whether he cares if Mueller testifies to Congress, something Democrats have been demanding.