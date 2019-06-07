President Donald Trump called former Special Counsel RoberT Mueller “such a fool” for his public statement about the long investigation into collusion.
Speaking in France with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked if he cared whether Mueller testified before Congress.
“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself … because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong,” Trump said.
Mueller suggested that Trump was not charged with obstruction of justice because of long-standing Justice Department policy, saying “it was not an option we could consider.”
Trump was in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. His full interview will be run tonight at 10 PM ET on The Ingraham Angle on Fox.
He also blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called “Nervous Nancy.” Trump was asked whether he cares if Mueller testifies to Congress, something Democrats have been demanding.
“Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”
Trump also talked about the ongoing negotiations with Mexico over immigration controls tied to tariffs. Trump has imposed a five percent tariff starting Monday that will rise over time unless Mexico takes steps to control the mass influx of immigrants crossing its territory to reach the US border.
“When you’re the piggy bank that everybody steals from and robs from, they deceive you like they’ve been doing from 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing, it’s a beautiful word if you know how to use them properly,” Trump said, adding, “Republicans should love what I’m doing,” even as many expressed doubt on the plan .
As for the Normandy remembrance, Trump said it was an honor to be present.
“There was never a more important event than the event 75 years ago today, think of that? These were incredible, brave people who were just being blown up and you have the graves … These were people who knew they were going to die. It was, it was, horrendous,” he said. “… This was a very, very horrific day, but it was also a very special day and it’s an honor to be here.”
