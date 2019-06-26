Fox Corp EVP And Corporate General Counsel Rita Tuzon Exits After 22-Year Run

Rita Tuzon, Fox Corp’s EVP and Corporate General Counsel, is stepping down after a 22-year run at the company during its different iterations.

In announcing her exit, Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh paid tribute to Tuzon.

“Rita is inarguably one of the most gifted legal minds in the media business, and we appreciate her many years of service to Fox,” Dinh said. “She leaves a legacy of strategic acumen, sound judgment, and tremendous legal skill. We will miss her.”

Tuzon’s departure follows a host of other comings and goings, many of them related to the $71.3 billion Disney-Fox deal that closed in March. The C-suite has seen some turnover as Fox Corp has embarked on its current chapter as a TV-focused, stand-alone entity. CEO Lachlan Murdoch assumed the top spot at the company in 2018 after a period of years when his brother, James Murdoch, led its predecessor company, 21st Century Fox.

“Rita’s innumerable contributions have driven the success of our company for many years, most recently as we navigated the challenges surrounding the Disney transaction and the founding of Fox Corporation,” Lachlan Murdoch said.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in my 22 years at Fox,” Tuzon said. “Building our businesses and serving as counsel to the incredible executive team here has been an honor. I am most proud of the diverse, inclusive and brilliant global legal and human resources teams I managed. They are some of the finest executives I have ever known, and I am confident that Fox will thrive with Lachlan at the helm.”

Tuzon, an honors graduate of both Stanford University and the Cal-Berkeley’s law school, served from 2004 until the formation of Fox Corp as general counsel of Fox Networks Group.