Four Seasons Restaurant Closing, Lunch Home Of Manhattan’s Power Elite

One of Manhttan’s legendary power dining spots is closing. The Four Seasons Restaurant will end its 60-year run on Tuesday.

The restaurant, which relocated in August 2018, has been known as one of the centers of Manhattan power lunches since it opened in 1959. It served every president in its time but Richard Nixon, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Warren Buffett, many Conde Nast executives, Princess Diana, Martha Stewart…the list of bold-faced names goes on. The news was first reported by the New York Post.

Managing partner Alex Von Bidder acknowledged the closing in a statement. “We have been privileged to work with one of the finest culinary teams and outstanding staff that has stayed with us through some challenging times over the course of our history. We thank our loyal guests for the opportunity and support over the years.”

The restaurant opened in 1959 in Seagram Building on Park Avenue. Two films featured the restaurant: Arbitrage with Richard Gere and Inside Man with Denzel Washington.

The restaurant relocated to 49th Street and Madison in September 2018.