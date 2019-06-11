‘Floribama Shore’ Renewed For Season 3 By MTV, Moves To New Location

EXCLUSIVE: MTV has greenlighted a third season of its popular reality series Floribama Shore for a fall premiere.

After two seasons in Panama City Beach, Florida, original castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios, will reunite and head about 350 miles southeast to St. Petersburg, FL for the third season of the Jersey Shore offshoot. Though moving away from the Florida-Alabama border area to Tampa Bay, the show is keeping its Floribama Shore title.

From hookups and breakups to laughs and tears, including the Season 2’s dramatic wrap-up, the Floribama Shore cast have been through it all together. Now, in a new city, there are fresh stories to tell as the crew parties it up and puts real life on hold for another summer.

A breakout in its 2017 launch, Floribama Shore remained a solid ratings performer in Season 2, whose premiere last July hit a series high with nearly one million Live+ same day viewers.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano, who is behind MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise, and Drew Tappon serve as Executive Producers on Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French executive produce for MTV.