‘Flora & Ulysses’: Disney+ Original Movie Finds Its Lead

Matilda Lawler has landed the titular role of Flora in the Disney+ original film Flora & Ulysses, which has Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz attached to play the parents. Based on the popular children’s novel, Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, by Kate DiCamillo, the adaptation is being directed by Lena Khan. Gil Netter (The Blind Side, Life of Pi) is producing.

Brad Copeland, who wrote the forthcoming animated film, Spies in Disguise, adapted the script. The story centers on the imaginative, creative and cynical ten-year-old Flora (Lawler), who could hardly predict that the little squirrel she saved from a tragic accident would be born anew and transformed into a superhero with the powers of strength, misspelled poetry… and an uncanny knack for helping her and the lovable but broken people in her life become a family again.

The role marks Lawler’s first studio project. She recently made her Broadway debut as Honor Carney in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, which picked up the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play. Lawler can also be seen in the upcoming indie thriller, The Block Island Sound, from Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus.

She’s repped by CESD, Untitled Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.