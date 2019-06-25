‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has signed with Buchwald for representation in all areas, including branding & licensing, digital, personal appearances, literary and Unscripted TV.

El Moussa is currently in his eighth season on HGTV’s house-flipping show Flip or Flop. The show continues to rank as one of HGTV’s top-rated series, averaging more than 15 million viewers, and has inspired franchises in Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Fort Worth.

El Moussa also recently shot a pilot for HGTV featuring the real estate and house-flipping expert as he partners with real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. This summer, El Moussa also is set to star in a new digital series for HGTV.com that follows his new life as a single dad.

El Moussa joins Buchwald’s growing roster in branding which includes Ralph Macchio, George Takei, Jason Priestley, Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld), Bravo’s Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul, Mexican chef & TV personality Pati Jinich, Tommy BrDiDario, and The Vagabrothers.