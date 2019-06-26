‘Flip Or Flop’ Sets August Return Date With Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead

HGTV has set Thursday, August 1 at 9 PM for the return of hit house-flipping series Flip or Flop, with divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.

The series, which drew more than 19 million viewers in its last run, follows the two real estate and house flipping experts as they buy, renovate and sell SoCal properties for a profit. The 18-episode new season opens with a glimpse of Christina and Tarek’s new family dynamic when Christina—who is now remarried, raising a blended family of four and expecting a baby boy later this year—drops off kids Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, at Tarek’s house.

In the premiere episode, Christina and Tarek buy a rundown four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights that has an illegal addition, sloping floor and noisy parkway nearby. However, with its desirable location, pool and neighborhood, the duo decides the home will have huge potential once they transform it into a gorgeous family home.

Also premiering on August 1 is, Tarek’s Flip Side, a new digital series centered on Tarek’s personal life. It’s available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV’s YouTube channel.