‘Flag Day’ Shoot Under Way: Sean Penn Directs & Stars In Drama With Dylan Penn, Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Katheryn Winnick, More

Shoot is under way on Sean Penn-directed feature drama Flag Day, in which Penn will star alongside daughter Dylan Penn (Elvis & Nixon).

The strong supporting cast joining the production includes Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men), Norbert Leo Butz (Fair Game), Dale Dickey (Hell Or High Water), Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky), Bailey Noble (True Blood), Hopper Penn (War Machine), Miles Teller (Whiplash), and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings).

Jez Butterworth (Edge Of Tomorrow) has penned the screenplay, which is based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir Film-Flam Man: The True Story Of My Father’s Counterfeit Life. Based on a true story, the long-gestating film is a portrait of a daughter struggling to overcome the loving but dark legacy of her con man father.

William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Jon Kilik (Babel) and Fernando Sulichin (Snowden) are producing the feature, which is a Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films production.

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch will executive produce and are handling international sales, with CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing and representing the U.S. and China rights.

Executive producers are Christelle Conan, Anders Erdén, Peter Touche, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, John Wildermuth, Sidney Kimmel and Allen Liu. Funding comes from Ingenious Media, New Element Media and Manitoba Film and Music.

Penn won Oscars for his lead performances in Milk and Mystic River and has previously directed titles including Into the Wild, The Pledge, The Crossing Guard and The Indian Runner.

He is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein. Dylan Penn, Brolin, Teller, Winnick and Butz are represented by CAA; Hopper Penn by ICM; Marsan by UTA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin; Noble by Buchwald and Artists First, and Dickey by BRS and Gage Talent Agency.