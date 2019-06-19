‘Five Feet Apart’ Scribes Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis To Adapt ‘Nightbooks’ Feature For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the screenwriting duo behind the recently released Five Feet Apart and Warner Bros’ The Curse of La Llorona, have signed on to pen the screenplay for Netflix’s film adaptation of the children’s fantasy-horror book, Nightbooks, by author J. A. White. The pic is being produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House Pictures and Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen of MXN Entertainment.

The tale follows Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, who is trapped by a witch in her modern, magical New York City apartment. His original hair-raising tales are the only thing keeping him safe as he desperately tries to find a way out of this twisted place.

Daughtry and Iaconis were also recently tapped to pen a feature based on the social media sensation Esther the Wonder Pig. They are repped by Verve, Lit Entertainment Group, and McKuin Frankel.

Netflix’s forthcoming slate of live-action family includes Tall Girl, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe.