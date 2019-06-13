‘American Idol’ Vets Diana DeGarmo And Ace Young Hit Road With ‘First Date’ Musical Tour

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, the real-life couple and American Idol veterans, will star in the national touring production of , the 2013 Broadway musical comedy.

The tour and cast were announced today by producer Fifth Estate Entertainment. The musical, newly updated and with book by Austin Winsberg, and music & lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, will hit the road in Fall, 2020. Matt DiCarlo will direct.

DeGarmo was a Season 3 contestant on Idol, and Young was a finalist on Season 5. Both have since made careers in musical theater – they met in 2010 while appearing in Broadway’s Hair, and married while touring in the 2013 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

First Date, which starred Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez in the 2013 Broadway staging, follows Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo) as their blind date unfolds in real time.

DeGarmo and Young are repped by Headline Talent Agency.