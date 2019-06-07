‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Debut Ratings Down From ‘TWD’ Crossover Opener Of Last Year; ‘NOS4A2’ Starts OK In Live + 3

The Walking Dead spinoff came back for a fifth season with a link to the disappearance of Rick Grimes from the Mothership show

The return of Fear The Walking Dead for its fifth season on June 2 may have been the third cable drama premiere of the season, but compared to last year, it bit.

With three million total viewers in Live + 3 results from Nielsen, The Walking Dead spinoff was down a hard 47% from the delayed audience numbers of the Season 4 opener.

Now, with that “What’s Your Story?” April 15 episode having the much hyped The Walking Dead Season 8 finale and the disappearance of Rick Grimes as its lead-in, clearly the circumstances are a little unique to say the least for Fear, even though this is still a case of apples-to-apples.

Drilling down more and with a mild tease of its own to the fate of Andrew Lincoln’s character, the Season 5 FearTWD “Here To Help” debut snared 1.2 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic and 1.5 million among adults 25-54.

In the laws of diminishing returns of today’s ratings environment, AMC sees a small win in all this when you take the position of comparing the FearTWD premiere to the overall average of the second half of Season 4. In that unique and dipped context, the Season 5 opener is down 6% from the Season 4 finale of September 30 last year and had a 4% viewership uptick in Live + 3 numbers from the “People Like Us” midseason premiere of August 12, 2018.

On another footing and also on June 2, the kick-off of AMC’s new horror series NOS4A2 delivered some reasonable results as the #2 best cable drama opener this season. The Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto-led show based on Joe Hill’s novel drew 1.9 million total viewers and an audience of 887,000 in the 25-54 demo.