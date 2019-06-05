Controversial ‘FBI Lovebirds’ Play Finds New Washington Theatrical Nest; Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson Will Star

Conservative playwright Phelim McAleer has secured a Washington D.C. venue for FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers, the planned, and already controversial, dramatized staged reading of the anti-Trump text messages of former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

The play, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson in the title roles, will be performed June 13 in the amphitheater at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, just a few blocks from the White House, according to McAleer.

FBI Lovebirds – the title, of course, references the relationship noted bluntly and often by President Donald Trump – was originally set for the same night at D.C.’s Mead Theatre, but was canceled by the theatre after Swanson and others retweeted what the actress described as a death threat made by a Twitter user against the cast and audience.

“This is a victory for artistic freedom and the truth,” said McAleer in a statement announcing the new venue, “and a victory over the cowards who tried to stop the play. It’s great to be able to put the truth about these ‘Deep State’ shenanigans on the stage and release it online so everyone can see what was really going on behind closed doors.”

Landing a new venue doesn’t seem to have improved McAleer’s opinion on the D.C. theater scene – he previously called theater “the most leftist of all the arts” and in today’s announcement said “the DC theater community are pathetic fake artists living in a fake art bubble.”

McAleer plans to film the one-night-only performance and release it for free online. The crowd-funded production has, as of today, raised $93,612 (of a $95,000 fixed goal) from 926 backers on Indiegogo.

The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is, according to the venue’s homepage, the only federal building dedicated to both government and private use.