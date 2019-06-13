‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ And New Series ‘Kipo & The Age Of Wonderbeasts’ First Look Trailers Out Via DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation has released two teaser trailers for its upcoming shows, including a first look at previously announced Fast & Furious: Spy Racers and a glimpse of its new original post-apocalyptic series, Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts.

The trailers and other announcements came today during the studio’s presentation at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is an all-new animated series based off the popular film franchise. Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan, and is slated to debut globally on Netflix later this year.

Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts explores the world of a human girl trapped in a post-apocalyptic earth. After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable. Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) is the voice of Kipo.

The series is executive produced and created by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for TV by Bill Wolkoff (Once Upon a Time).

The DreamWorks Animation presentation also included updates from the studio on the Netflix original series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as the original series Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny for Prime Video.

Additionally executive producer Lane Lueras provided a sneak peek of the recently announced Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuting globally on Netflix in 2020.

Watch the Fast & Furious clip above, Kipo below.