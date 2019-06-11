Facebook Watch Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Sorry For Your Loss’, ‘Five Points’, The New ‘Human Discoveries’, ‘Limetown’, & More

has announced its programming slate for summer and fall and set premiere dates, including the new toon comedy Human Discoveries, featuring Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, and Limetown, the podcast-turned-series starring Jessica Biel

Also among the four new series and five returning shows getting dates are the Elizabeth Olsen dark comedy Sorry for Your Loss and the Kerry Washington-led drama Five Points, both of which will be their second seasons. See the full list of premieres below.

Facebook Watch boasts 720 million monthly and 140 million dailys users who spend at least a minute on the video platform, spending 26-plus minutes on average. It said last month that MTV’sThe Real World, its reboot of the seminal reality series, will bow oin June 13.

Here are the new premiere dates for Facebook Watch series through mid-October:

July 16

Human Discoveries (series premiere)

August 5

Five Points (Season 2)

August 11

Curse of Akakor (series premiere)

August 18

Ball in the Family (Season 5)

August 20

Huda Boss (Season 2)

October 1

Sorry for Your Loss (Season 2)

October 11

The Birch (series premiere)

October 16

Limetown (series premiere)