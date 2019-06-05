‘Bosch’ & ‘Interrogation’ Producer Fabrik Entertainment Promotes Melissa Aouate To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Fabrik Entertainment, the production company behind Amazon’s Bosch and the upcoming CBS All Access series Interrogation, has promoted president Melissa Aouate to partner.

Aouate, the former lit agent at ICM Partners, joined in 2014. The Red Arrow Studios-owned company’s series credits include AMC’s The Killing, USA’s Burn Notice, Fox’s The Good Guys, FX’s The Comedians, WGN America’s 100 Code and NBC’s American Odyssey.

“Since joining Fabrik in 2014, Melissa has helped to define and execute the company’s creative vision across both development and production,” said Henrik Bastin, CEO/Partner at Fabrik. “I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Melissa as a deeply valued partner as we

continue to grow.”

The news comes as Bosch, Amazon’s first ever original drama series and based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling book series, launched its fifth season in April and was renewed for a sixth season.

In November, Fabrik sold Interrogation in a straight-to-series order at CBS All Access. Co-created by Swedish writer-producer Anders Weidemann (30 Degrees In February) and John Mankiewicz (House of Cards, Bosch), the crime drama is based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the goal of turning the viewer into a detective. Kyle Gallner, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Peter Sarsgaard and David Strathairn star.

As part of a unique rollout, the first nine episodes of the series will be available to watch in any order, with the conclusive season finale to be released later. Produced with CBS TV Studios, Fabrik’s Bastin and Aouate are executive producing with Weidemann and Mankiewicz.

“In my previous role as a literary agent at ICM, I had the opportunity to represent amazing screenwriters and novelists,” Aouate said. “The moment I joined Henrik and Fabrik I knew I was coming to a company which loves and respects creatives. That’s such a gift for an executive.”

She added: “At Fabrik we actively embrace the international landscape of talent. We see an unlimited potential for new stories, new storytellers and compelling properties and we don’t have any preconceived notions about where those stories might originate. We live in a golden time for television and I am honored to be a partner at a company committed to quality work.”

Before ICM, Aouate was an executive at Robert Zemeckis’ production company.

Fabrik is repped by UTA and attorney Jared Levine.