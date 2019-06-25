‘Extra Ordinary’: Cranked Up Films Acquires Irish Supernatural Comedy

Good Deed Entertainment’s Cranked Up Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to the Irish supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary from Epic Pictures with an eye toward a Fall 2019 theatrical release.

Extra Ordinary, which premiered at Austin’s SXSW Festival in March, is the debut feature from co-directors Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman, who also co-wrote the script for the fantasy-based comedy. The movie was filmed on location in Ireland.

The film stars Maeve Higgins, the Irish comedian, podcaster (she hosts My Best Break-Up on Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine roster) and author (her latest book, Maeve In America, was published by Penguin in 2018). The cast also features Barry Ward (Sky’s Britannia), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), and Claudia O’Doherty (Trainwreck).

The quirky tale follows Rose (Higgins), a sweet-hearted driving instructor who hides her supernatural gifts from other residents of her Irish small town. Rose must overcome her own fear about her powers to help Martin (Ward) save his teen daughter from the clutches of a washed-up rock star (Forte) who has made a pact with the devil to regain his stardom.

“We’re so excited to share Extra Ordinary with audiences,” said Scott Donley, CEO and Founder of Good Deed Entertainment. “The film had a wonderful response at SXSW and we are delighted to release this genre-bending film with fans of horror, romance, and comedy alike.”

Produced by Katie Holly (Citadel), Yvonne Donohoe (Striking Out), Mary McCarthy (Mr Foley), and Ailish Bracken (The Queen of Ireland). Produced by Blinder Films, in coproduction with Umedia, and financed by Screen Ireland, UMedia, and Inevitable Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by GDE’s Kristin Harris and Brandon Hill with Endeavor Content.