‘Euphoria’ Ratings Steady In Week 2, ‘City On a Hill’ Slips, ‘Big Little Lies’ Viewership Continue To Grow

While the lion share of Euphoria’s viewership is coming from delayed/on-demand viewing, HBO’s provocative new series starring Zendaya also held up well in its linear ratings. The second episode of the teen drama averaged 574,000 viewers at 10 PM on Sunday, in line with the premiere’s 577,000.

Meanwhile, Euphoria’s lead-in, Big Little Lies, continued to grow its linear audience. The third episode of the series’ second season drew 1.62 million viewers for its premiere airing at 9 PM, up from 1.47million last week and 1.42 million the previous week.

Over at Showtime, the linear audience for new drama series City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, slipped 16% in Week 2 to 446,000 for the premiere 9 PM airing.