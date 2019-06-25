Popular YouTube Gamer Etika Found Dead In New York At 29

A body pulled from New York’s East River has been identified as Desmond Amofah, the popular YouTube and onetime Twitch gamer known as Etika. The NYPD confirmed the news Tuesday after putting out an earlier bulletin seeking information about the whereabouts of Etika, who was last heard from a week ago. He was 29.

Police had asked the public last week for help in the search amid concerns about a troubling video Amofah had posted to YouTube before he went missing. Since deleted, the video showed him discussing his mental illness and apologizing to those he said he disappointed.

Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?

He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019

In April, the gamer in Twitter posts had threatened to kill himself, and later in the month live-streamed an incident with Brooklyn police after he again threatened to harm himself.

YouTube tweeted out condolences Tuesday after news of his death broke and many of Amofah’s hundreds of thousands of social media followers expressed shock.

If you or someone you care about is struggling, please know you are not alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 in the U.S. or find support worldwide at https://t.co/r2jD601Wgj — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

A Change.org petition was started after the news of his death today asking that Amofah’s original YouTube channel be restored “so his legacy can be archived.” The channel had been terminated for “multiple or severe” violations of site policy.

“Years of memories are gone due to his misconduct of a few uploads, and we think someone who has done so much for the YouTube platform should be allowed to have his greatest moments archived on YouTube forever,” reads the petition, which has already been signed by more than 7,500 people.