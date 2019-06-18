‘Escape At Dannemora’, ‘On The Spectrum’, ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Among Monte-Carlo Fest Winners

Escape at Dannemora, On The Spectrum, My Brilliant Friend, The Good Doctor and Lethal Weapon were among the big winners of the prestigious Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.
Escape at Dannemora, from Showtime, Red Hour Productions, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions and BZ Entertainment, took the top prize in Best Long Fiction Program. Its star Patricia Arquette also won the outstanding actress trophy.
Israeli comedy On the Spectrum, from Yes TV and Symayoko Ltd., won the Best Comedy TV Series award, and star Naomi Levov won for outstanding actress in a comedy series. Amazon is currently in production on a pilot for a U.S. adaptation of the series.
The outstanding drama TV series trophy went to HBO’s My Brilliant Friend, a Wildside/Fandango/Umedia Production For RAI/HBO Italie.
International TV Audience awards went to The Good Doctor, from 3AD, ABC Studios, for best drama series, and Lethal Weapon, from Lin Pictures, Good Session Productions and Warner Bros. TV, won the trophy for best crime TV series, both from the U.S.
Michael Douglas received the previously announced Crystal Nymph Award for his outstanding work to the industry.
“The 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival has not only offered glittering entertainment but has provided a forum for contemporary, topical debate,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the Festival. “All this has been possible thanks to our wonderful international television industry participation. From fiction to documentaries to news content, our Golden Nymph Awards celebrate excellence across all genres.”
The complete list of winners is below.
FICTION
Best Long Fiction Program
Escape at Dannemora (USA)
Showtime, Red Hour Productions, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Outstanding Actress
Patricia Arquette
Escape at Dannemora (USA)
Outstanding Actor
Grégory Montel
Thirst For Life/La Soif De Vivre (France)
Best Documentary
Dollar Heroes – North Korea’s Secret Slaves
A&O Buero, Filmproduktion, Moonlight Films, The Why Foundation, Allemagne, Corée du Sud (Germany, South Korea(
Jury Prize
Crackdown: The “Rule Of Law” In China
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
Best TV News Item
Khashoggi Body Double
CNN (Turkey)
Best Live Breaking News
Good Morning Britain
ITV Studios (UK)
COMEDY TV SERIES
Best Comedy TV Series
On the Spectrum
Yes TV and Symayoko Ltd. (Israel)
Outstanding Actress
Naomi Levov
On The Spectrum (Israel)
Outstanding Actor
Niv Majar
On The Spectrum (Israel)
DRAMA TV SERIES
Best Drama TV Series
My Brilliant Friend
A Wildside/Fandango/ Umedia Production For RAI / HBO Italie (Italy)
Outstanding Actress
Vicky Krieps
Das Boot
Allemagne, République Tchèque (Germany, Czech Republic)
Outstanding Actor
Richard Madden
Bodyguard
Royaume-Uni (UK)
INTERNATIONAL TV AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Drama TV Series
The Good Doctor
3AD, ABC Studios (USA)
Best Crime TV Series
Lethal Weapon
Lin Pictures In Association With Good Session Productions And Warner Bros. Television (USA)
Soap Opera/Best Telenovelas
Soap Operas From your heart to mine
Shashi Sumeet Production Inde (India)
Prince Rainier III Special Prize
Drowning in plastic
Raw TV
Royaume-Uni / United Kingdom
AMADE Prize
Yemen : kids and war
Vatim, Hoopoe Films, With The Participation Of France Télévisions France
International Committee of the Red Cross Prize
Yemen : kids and war
Vatim, Hoopoe Films, With The Participation Of France Télévisions France
SIGNIS Prize
War
WDR & ARD Allemagne (Germany)
Monaco Red Cross Prize Care
LA Productions Ltd
Royaume-Uni (United Kingdom)
PeaceJam Prize
The price of free
Participant Media And Concordia Studio Etats-Unis (USA)
