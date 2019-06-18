‘Escape At Dannemora’, ‘On The Spectrum’, ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Among Monte-Carlo Fest Winners

Escape at Dannemora, On The Spectrum, My Brilliant Friend, The Good Doctor and Lethal Weapon were among the big winners of the prestigious Golden Nymphs Awards at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Escape at Dannemora, from Showtime, Red Hour Productions, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions and BZ Entertainment, took the top prize in Best Long Fiction Program. Its star Patricia Arquette also won the outstanding actress trophy.

Israeli comedy On the Spectrum, from Yes TV and Symayoko Ltd., won the Best Comedy TV Series award, and star Naomi Levov won for outstanding actress in a comedy series. Amazon is currently in production on a pilot for a U.S. adaptation of the series.

The outstanding drama TV series trophy went to HBO’s My Brilliant Friend, a Wildside/Fandango/Umedia Production For RAI/HBO Italie.

International TV Audience awards went to The Good Doctor, from 3AD, ABC Studios, for best drama series, and Lethal Weapon, from Lin Pictures, Good Session Productions and Warner Bros. TV, won the trophy for best crime TV series, both from the U.S.

Michael Douglas received the previously announced Crystal Nymph Award for his outstanding work to the industry.

“The 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival has not only offered glittering entertainment but has provided a forum for contemporary, topical debate,” said H.S.H. Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the Festival. “All this has been possible thanks to our wonderful international television industry participation. From fiction to documentaries to news content, our Golden Nymph Awards celebrate excellence across all genres.”

The complete list of winners is below.

FICTION

Best Long Fiction Program

Escape at Dannemora (USA)

Showtime, Red Hour Productions, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment

Outstanding Actress

Patricia Arquette

Escape at Dannemora (USA)

Outstanding Actor

Grégory Montel

Thirst For Life/La Soif De Vivre (France)

Best Documentary

Dollar Heroes – North Korea’s Secret Slaves

A&O Buero, Filmproduktion, Moonlight Films, The Why Foundation, Allemagne, Corée du Sud (Germany, South Korea(

Jury Prize

Crackdown: The “Rule Of Law” In China

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Best TV News Item

Khashoggi Body Double

CNN (Turkey)

Best Live Breaking News

Good Morning Britain

ITV Studios (UK)

COMEDY TV SERIES

Best Comedy TV Series

On the Spectrum

Yes TV and Symayoko Ltd. (Israel)

Outstanding Actress

Naomi Levov

On The Spectrum (Israel)

Outstanding Actor

Niv Majar

On The Spectrum (Israel)

DRAMA TV SERIES

Best Drama TV Series

My Brilliant Friend

A Wildside/Fandango/ Umedia Production For RAI / HBO Italie (Italy)

Outstanding Actress

Vicky Krieps

Das Boot

Allemagne, République Tchèque (Germany, Czech Republic)

Outstanding Actor

Richard Madden

Bodyguard

Royaume-Uni (UK)

INTERNATIONAL TV AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Drama TV Series

The Good Doctor

3AD, ABC Studios (USA)

Best Crime TV Series

Lethal Weapon

Lin Pictures In Association With Good Session Productions And Warner Bros. Television (USA)

Soap Opera/Best Telenovelas

Soap Operas From your heart to mine

Shashi Sumeet Production Inde (India)

Prince Rainier III Special Prize

Drowning in plastic

Raw TV

Royaume-Uni / United Kingdom

AMADE Prize

Yemen : kids and war

Vatim, Hoopoe Films, With The Participation Of France Télévisions France

International Committee of the Red Cross Prize

Yemen : kids and war

Vatim, Hoopoe Films, With The Participation Of France Télévisions France

SIGNIS Prize

War

WDR & ARD Allemagne (Germany)

Monaco Red Cross Prize Care

LA Productions Ltd

Royaume-Uni (United Kingdom)

PeaceJam Prize

The price of free

Participant Media And Concordia Studio Etats-Unis (USA)