Presidential Candidate Eric Swalwell Says CNN Should Consider Leaving Georgia Over Abortion Ban

During a CNN Town Hall in Atlanta, Presidential candidate Eric Swalwell told Jim Sciutto that the Atlanta-based news network “may have to move” over the state’s new abortion law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. He continued, “There’s a lot of young women who work at CNN that will be affected.”

The topic came up when an audience member asked him “How will you ensure that a woman’s right to autonomy over her own body and access to care is not determined by the state in which she lives?” Swalwell made his stance clear saying “My wife and I really deeply believe it’s her body and her choice and that should be for every woman in America.”

He added, “Here’s what I’ll do as president. As president, I would only appoint justices who uphold the law, including the precedent that is Roe v. Wade. I want us to repeal the Hyde Amendment that says that only a woman with private health care insurance can make that decision.”

The new Georgia legislation bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, just after six weeks of pregnancy. It is expected to take effect next year.

Swalwell’s comments on CNN leaving Georgia come after Sciutto pointed out that Netflix, NBCUniversal and Warner Media are thinking of halting business in Georgia. Most recently Disney’s Bob Iger said it would “very difficult” for the Mouse House to continue to do business in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect. Disney has filmed many of their Marvel films in Georgia including the blockbuster hits Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame.