John Wells On Possibly Rebooting ‘ER’, ‘The West Wing’ & ‘Southland’

John Wells has worked on a lot of successful and critically acclaimed series throughout his career at Warner Bros. TV to date, including executive producing NBC’s iconic medical drama ER, which ran for 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, winning 23 Emmy Awards, and NBC’s The West Wing, which ran for seven seasons and more than 150 episodes, winning 26 Emmys.

NBC

Wells also executive produced the Peabody Award–winning series Southland, which ran for five seasons at NBC and TNT. He was a passionate advocate for the cop drama and was instrumental in finding a new home for it at TNT after it was canceled by NBC.

Now that Wells has closed a mega new overall deal with Warner Bros. TV Group, would he consider revisiting any of those shows?

“Southland in particular is something that we felt we could’ve continued to make,” Wells told Deadline. “We made an awful lot of ERs, 331 episodes. That’s a lot of hours, so I can’t imagine that we would, but if somebody came in with a really interesting idea about how to do it, we might.”

As for White House drama The West Wing, created by Aaron Sorkin,” “it the question that comes up all the time, but Aaron and I have talked about it many times and have not really felt that it was the right thing to do. But again, you never know.”