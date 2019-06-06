Entertainment Weekly To Go Monthly, Names New Editor-In-Chief

The film, TV and pop culture magazine Entertainment Weekly is going monthly. The publication under the Meredith brand has also announced that they have named deputy editor JD Heyman as the new editor-in-chief during the transition period, a post previously held by Henry Goldblatt who is stepping down from the role after 17 years.

The July 5 issue will be the last weekly edition. The publication will start its monthly venture in August with a Comic-Con themed edition. In addition, the publication will continue to expand its digital, social, video and experiential reach on EW.com. Despite becoming a monthly publication, Entertainment Weekly will retain its name.

Entertainment Weekly was previously at Time Inc. but in 2017 it landed at Meredith in 2017 as part of $2.8 billion sale. Meredith has since sold Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated, but maintained ownership of EW and People.

According to Comscore, Entertainment Weekly’s site took in 18.9 million unique visitors in April. The total paid circulation of the magazine amounted to 1.5 million, according to a six-month average that ended in December last year, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.