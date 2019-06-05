‘Entertainment Tonight’ Ups Erin Johnson To Executive Producer; Sharon Hoffman Exits

Veteran producer Erin Johnson has been named Executive Producer of Entertainment Tonight. Johnson is replacing Sharon Hoffman, who decided to leave ET to move back to the East Coast to be closer to her sons and family, we hear.

Johnson has served as Co-Executive Producer of ET for the past two years where she oversaw ET’s daily production, spearheaded the show’s coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding from London, expanded the brand’s Comic-Con presence to multiple platforms and produced exclusive celebrity interviews. She has won two Daytime Emmys for her work on ET.

“Erin’s experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at Entertainment Tonight and lead the brand into its next decade,” said Rich Cervini, Executive Vice President of Programming and Production, CBS Television Distribution. “She has a passion for entertainment news and a drive to be #1 that we are confident will keep the show on top.”

Johnson first joined CBS Television Distribution in 2014 as Director of Digital Video and Programming where she was credited with turning Entertainment Tonight’s digital platform ETonline.com into the #1 source for online entertainment news video. In that role, she oversaw strategic syndicated partnerships with the major digital portals and created and executed ET’s social media strategies. She also contributed to the digital video efforts for CTD’s other brands, including Rachael Ray and Inside Edition.

Johnson moved over to the broadcast team in September 2015 as a Senior Producer at ET and was quickly promoted to Co-Executive Producer in 2017.

Prior to CTD, Johnson was a Creative Director/Producer working on cross-platform marketing promotional campaigns for syndicated shows such as Ellen, Live with Kelly & Michael, The Dr. Oz Show, The Arsenio Hall Show, Katie and Hot in Cleveland, as well as both the London and Sochi Olympics for NBC. Johnson started her career as a local news producer leading live breaking news coverage in Dayton, Cincinnati, and San Diego.