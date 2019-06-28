‘Enola Holmes’: ‘Murder Mystery’ Actor Adeel Akhtar Joins Legendary Film

EXCLUSIVE: Adeel Akhtar, who was recently seen opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s highly-viewed original movie Murder Mystery, has landed a role in the Enola Holmes film adaptation from Legendary. He joins Millie Bobby Brown who will star as the titular character as well as Henry Cavill who is down for the role of Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mother.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the pic is based on Nancy Springer’s six-book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which follows the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola, a highly capable detective in her own right. Jack Thorne adapted the screenplay.

Brown and Paige Brown are producing through their PCMA Productions shingle alongside Legendary, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee for the studio.

Akhtar’s credits include The Big Sick, Victoria & Abdul, Killing Eve, and Murdered by My Father, which earned him the 2017 Best Leading Actor BAFTA Television award.

He’s repped by Hatton McEwan Penford, Grandview, and attorney Isaac Dunham.