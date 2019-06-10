England-Scotland Women’s World Cup Game Kicks Fox Ratings Into Gear

Fox’s coverage of the England-Scotland group play match Sunday to wrap up the network’s first full weekend of the FIFA Women’s World Cup drew a 1.2 rating in the metered markets, up 33% over the average for non-Team USA games during the 2015 WWC.

The game, a 2-1 England victory against their longtime rivals, wrapped a day that saw Italy upset favored Australia and Brazil take care of Jamaica, with the latter two games airing on Fox Sports 1.

Through three match days, the WWC on both networks is averaging a 0.65 rating in the metered markets, according to Nielsen. That’s up 10% over the comparable stretch in 2015, which also didn’t feature a U.S. game, and up 76% from 2011’s WWC which aired on ESPN and ESPN2.

This year, defending WWC champs the U.S. open Group F play Tuesday against Thailand in a game will air live on Fox at 3 PM ET/noon PT from Reims, France.

The French-set WWC wraps July 7 with the final in Lyon that will air on Fox.