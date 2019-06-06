Endemol Shine Boomdog Teams With Upright Citizens Brigade On Spanish-Language Comedy Boot Camp

Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Endemol Shine North America, is teaming with improv and sketch comedy theatre Upright Citizens Brigade to create the next wave of Spanish comedy talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Endemol Shine Boomdog and UCB will jointly launch the first-ever Spanish language comedy boot camp to cultivate both writers and performers to participate in an untitled sketch comedy show.

Under the partnership, Upright Citizens Brigade’s existing bilingual talent will serve as instructors for the boot camp, while Endemol Shine Boomdog will recruit new up-and-coming talent to populate the program that will be housed at its studios in Mexico City, Mexico.

“This unique partnership with Upright Citizens Brigade is truly exciting for all of us at Endemol Shine Boomdog,” says Alejandro Rincon, CEO, Endemol Shine Boomdog. “We are looking to identify and help launch the careers of the next wave of Spanish comedy talent in both Mexico and the U.S. and we couldn’t imagine having a better partner to do so.”

From Matt Besser, one of UCB’s founders: “We are excited to partner with Endemol Shine Boomdog to showcase the incredible talent at UCB and introduce our comedy to the diverse Spanish speaking market. There is an untapped group of comedians that we look forward to growing and working with in Mexico City.”

“Comedy is one of the hardest genres to get right, so why not team up with the best in the field to create a unique show and usher in an era of new talent,” said Flavio Morales, Executive Vice President, Endemol Shine Latino U.S. Initiatives, who helped put the partnership in place.

UCB, founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh, runs theaters in New York and LA, and also operates the only accredited sketch and improv school in the country, with training center facilities on both coasts. UCB alumni and instructors include performers and writers for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Key & Peele, Veep, Silicon Valley, The Hangover, 21 Jump Street, Orange is the New Black, Big Mouth, among others.

Endemol Shine Boomdog was formed last year when Endemol Shine North America merged its Spanish language division Endemol Shine Latino with Mexico City-based production company Boomdog. The newly combined studio, which has offices and production facilities in Mexico City, Miami and Los Angeles, is focused on developing and producing scripted and unscripted content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets. The studio currently has numerous hit shows and projects in development with networks/platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Televisa, Univision, Telemundo, Azteca, HBO, MTV, Comedy Central and more.

Endemol Shine Boomdog produces such hit series as Chumel Con Chumel (HBO), MasterChef Latino (Telemundo), MasterChef Mexico (Azteca), Mira Quien Bailia (Televisa/Univision), Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Netflix/Telemundo), LOL (Amazon) and Me Caigo de Risa (Televisa). The company recently announced a production and development deal with Televisa, including the development of local Mexican versions of hits The Masked Singer and Family Food Fight, as well as, upcoming drama series Hijos de Tigre.