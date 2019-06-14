Emmys: DIY Campaigns On Shoestring Budgets Use Others’ FYC Screeners To Draw Attention

There are lavish Emmy campaigns with elaborate FYC spaces, panels and food for TV Academy voters in addition to custom-made mailers. And then there are shows with little on no Emmy budgets, forcing their producers to get creative. That is the case with Comedy Central’s Corporate and the team from Funny or Die, who had a similar idea this year, using other series’ Emmy screeners to promote their shows.

Funny Or Die

Over at Funny Or Die, they used all the FYC mailers they had received during the campaign to create DIY ads for Billy On the Street, Brockmire and Gay Of Thrones.

The folks at Comedy Central’s Corporate also thought of a way to help people rid of the ton of screeners they have piling up in their homes or offices — by setting up three pop-up recycling stations throughout Los Angeles. The network promises that all DVDs in useable condition will be donated.

Comedy Central

Here are the locations:

June 11-13: 2919 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA

June 14-15: 9150 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

June 16-19: 1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA