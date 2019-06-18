Emmy Nominations: Ken Jeong & D’Arcy Carden Will Unveil The List Next Month

The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong and The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden will read the list of nominations for the 71st Emmys Awards next month.

The pair will be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the noms starting at 8:30 a.m. PT Tuesday, July 16, from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

“Television is the world’s premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow,” said Scherma. “We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.”

The Emmys will be handed out Sunday, September 22, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fox will air the ceremony live coast to coast.

Before his Masked Singer gig, Jeong toplined the ABC comedy Dr. Ken, which he also created, wrote and exec produced, and was a regular on NBC’s Community. A veteran of The Hangover franchise, he next appears in the features My Spy and El Tonto.

Upright Citizens Brigade veteran Carden plays the all-knowing AI being Janet on The Good Place, whose final fourth season premieres September 26 on NBC. She also appears in HBO’s Barry, and her other TV credits include Veep, Inside Amy Schumer and Broad City.