Emma Westenberg Tapped To Direct ‘Buffalo Flats’ For MGM & ‘Molly’s Game’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Westenberg is set to direct her first studio feature, which is set up at MGM. Westenberg, who directed the music video for Janelle Monáe’s song, Pynk, will helm Buffalo Flats, a film that is set around the vibrant world of NYC underground pop-up clubs. Molly’s Game and End of Watch producer Matt Jackson is attached to produce the project via his Jackson Pictures banner alongside Jason Essex, who co-wrote the script with Lamont Magee and Cory Tynan.

It tells the story of a former tap prodigy who is forced to confront his stage past after meeting a tenacious law school-bound dancer at his grandmother’s studio.

Dave Scott, the choreographer behind films like You Got Served, Stop The Yard, and some of the Step Up movies, will serve as choreographer and co-producer for Buffalo Flats. The pic will showcase Hoofin’, a form of hip hop tap dance.

Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures is the executive producer, while Cassidy Lange and Tabitha Shick are overseeing the project for the studio.

WME and Rain Management Group rep Westenberg, who most recently directed a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, starring Zoe Kravitz, and shot a new commercial for Swatch.

Jackson Pictures is repped by CAA and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.