Emile Hirsch Boards Emmett-Furla-Oasis Films’ ‘Force Of Nature’ Opposite Mel Gibson

Emile Hirsch
Mark Mann

EXCLUSIVE: Emile Hirsch is joining Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films’ Force of Nature which stars Mel Gibson.

Hirsch will play a cop who must protect the remaining residents of a building in the midst of a hurricane evacuation while violent criminals attempt to pull off a mysterious heist within the structure. Gibson plays a stubborn retired detective who refuses to evacuate and fights back when the thieves show up at his doorstep.

Force of Nature will mark the second collaboration between Hirsch, and producers Randall Emmett, and George Furla as the trio previously enjoyed critical and commercial success with Peter Berg’s hit Lone Survivor in 2013 ($155M WW B.O.). Hirsch will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time …  in Hollywood opening on July 26 from Sony.

Michael Polish is directing and it’s his third collaboration with Emmett/Furla. Christian Mercuri’s Bluebox International, a division of Capstone Group kicked off foreign sales at the Cannes Film Festival. Emmett, Furla, and Luillo Ruiz are producing Force of Nature while Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will executive produce.

Sheila Jaffe is currently casting additional roles with production scheduled to begin July 19 in Puerto Rico.

EFO is currently awaiting release of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix feature The Irishman and the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino.

