Mahershala Ali, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe And Others Buy Out Theaters For Steph Curry And Viola Davis’s ‘Emanuel’ Docu

The limited run of the gripping documentary Emanuel from Steph Curry and Viola Davis ends today (which is June 19 aka Juneteenth) and celebrities are doing their part to support, advocate and spread the message about the feature that focuses on the tragedy that struck the Emanuel A.M.E. church on June 17, 2015. Actors including Mahershala Ali, Halle Berry and Lena Waithe as well as musicians like SZA and Questlove are buying out theaters to raise awareness for the film.

The documentary follows the story of when a white supremacist gunman took the lives of members of the Emanuel church. It examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed a community after the church shooting. Through intimate interviews with survivors and family members who were left to grapple with this senseless act of terror, the feature weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church, and the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath. You can watch the trailer here.

Emanuel is executive produced by Curry's Unanimous Media, Davis and Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions and Mariska Hargitay. The film is directed by Brian Ivie.

Below is a list of celebrities and where they have bought out theaters for screenings of Emanuel.

Mahershala Ali – Berkeley, CA

Halle Berry – Cleveland, OH

Yvette Nicole Brown – Richmond Heights, OH

Kandi Burruss – Atlanta, GA

Nick Cannon – Washington, DC and San Diego, CA

Laverne Cox – Mobile, AL

Lil Rel – Chicago, IL

LL COOL J – Queens, NY

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon – Warwick, RI and Austin, TX

Tyrese Gibson – Los Angeles, CA

Hill Harper – Detroit, MI

Allison Janney – Dayton, OH

Martin Lawrence – Hanover, MD

Method Man – Staten Island, NY

Sarah Paulson – New York, NY

Questlove – Philadelphia, PA

SZA – Maplewood, NJ

Justin Timberlake – Memphis, TN

Charlize Theron – Los Angeles, CA

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade – Miami, FL, Omaha, NE and Chicago, IL

Lena Waithe – Chicago, IL