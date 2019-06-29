Vladimir Putin Responds To Elton John Instagram Post On LGBT Rights

UPDATE: Elton John is “mistaken” about LGBT rights in Russia, claims Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President was responding to an Instagram post from John, who said that he was deeply upset by prior remarks from Putin that liberal values were “obsolete” and that Putin’s claim of non-interference with LGBT rights seems false in light of the censorship of gay sex scenes in Rocketman in Russia.

“I have a lot of respect for him, he is a genius musician, we all enjoy his music, but I think he is mistaken,” Putin said when asked about Elton John’s comments. Putin was in Osaka attending a G-20 summit.