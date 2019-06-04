Elizabeth Banks To Co-Star In FX Limited Series ‘Mrs. America’

Elizabeth Banks is set to co-star opposite Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America, FX’s nine-episode limited series from Emmy-winning writer Davhi Waller, Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher and FX Productions.

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Banks will play Ruckelshaus. A pro-choice, socially progressive Republican, she was appointed by President Ford to advance women’s rights, and fought to keep the Republican Party from being taken over by Schlafly and the religious right.

Banks joins a strong cast that also features Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman.

Blanchett executive produces Mrs. America with Sher; Waller, who also serves as showrunner; Coco Francini; Anna Boden; and Ryan Fleck. Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serve as co-executive producers. Filming is scheduled to begin this year, with Boden and Fleck (Captain Marvel) directing the first two episodes.

Banks is a three-time Emmy-nominated actress, producer and director whose credits include the Pitch Perfect franchise, The Hunger Games franchise, Wet Hot American Summer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Modern Family (nominated for two Emmy Awards), and 30 Rock (nominated for an Emmy). She will next be seen starring as a Bosley in the Charlie’s Angels reboot which she also produced, directed, and wrote.

