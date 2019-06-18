EXCLUSIVE: Baby Driver and Alita: Battle Angel‘s Eiza Gonzalez is joining I Care A Lot, the Black Bear Pictures-produced thriller that stars Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage. STXinternational boarded the project in Cannes and will directly distribute in the UK. The company confirmed Gonzalez’ casting to Deadline on the same day as its slate presentation at CineEurope in Barcelona. Principal photography starts next month in Boston.

J Blakeson (The Disappearance Of Alice Creed) is directing from his own original screenplay.

Oscar-nominee Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her elderly clients’ detriment, living a life of luxury at their expense. But when her seemingly innocent next victim turns out to have dangerous secrets, Marla must use every ounce of her wit and cunning to stay alive.

González’s upcoming films include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Godzilla Vs Kong and Bloodshot. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures is producing and fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler for Black Bear, alongside Blakeson. Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce.

I Care A Lot marks the most recent collaboration for STXinternational and Black Bear, having previously partnered on the upcoming titles The Friend and The Marsh King’s Daughter both of which figured in STX’s showcase today in Barcelona.