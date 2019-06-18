Click to Skip Ad
Edward R. Murrow Award Winners Announced

The Radio Television Digital News Association is out with its 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. Read the list of winners below.

The hardware will be handed out at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on October 14 in New York.

Named for the CBS newsman who rose to prominence doing live radiocasts from the European theater in World War II and went on to help lead the fight against Sen. Joseph McCarthy, the Murrow Awards have been presented annually since 1971. The RTDNA notes that recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Here are the national winners of the 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards:

Small Market Radio 
Overall Excellence
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
Breaking News Coverage
Chemical Leak/Traffic Nightmare
WDEL-AM/FM
Wilmington, DE
Continuing Coverage
After Paradise
North State Public Radio
Chico, CA
Excellence in Innovation
KUNR’s Spanish/English Bilingual Content
KUNR-FM and Noticiero Móvil
Reno, NV
Excellence in Social Media
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa, TX
Excellence in Sound
Scientists Race To Research Stonefly Species Threatened By Climate Change
Wyoming Public Radio
Laramie, WY
Excellence in Video
The Rockpile: Mount Washington Weather Observatory
Maine Public Radio
Lewiston, ME
Excellence in Writing
Writing Samples for Brian Bull
KLCC-FM
Eugene, OR
Feature Reporting
Without Hospice, Who Gets To Die In The Big Bend?
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa, TX
Hard News
Victims of Car Attack Prepare to Testify
WVTF-FM and RadioIQ
Charlottesville, VA
Investigative Reporting
Landlord Refuses Muslim Restaurant Owners
KUNC-FM
Greeley, CO
Multimedia
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa, TX
News Documentary
For Many Black Texans, Grand Saline Embodies Racism. So Is That Fair?
KETR-FM
Commerce, TX
News Series
Threshold Season Two: Cold Comfort
Montana Public Radio
Missoula, MT
Newscast
West Virginia Morning News
WCHS-AM
Charleston, WV
Sports Reporting
Overcoming Adversity Through Archery
WUFT-FM
Gainesville, FL
Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
WTOP-FM
Washington, DC
Breaking News Coverage
The Fire at Trinity Lutheran
WTMJ-AM
Milwaukee, WI
Continuing Coverage
Arizona Teacher Strike
KJZZ-FM
Tempe, AZ
Excellence in Innovation
Jamie Dupree 2.0
WSB-AM/FM
Atlanta, GA
Excellence in Social Media
The Hustle: A Snapshot of Artists’ Money in the Bay Area
KQED-FM
San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Sound
Mornings in Michigan: The Early Birder Gets the Warblers, Chickadees, and Orioles
Michigan Radio
Ann Arbor, MI
Excellence in Video
Sweet Spot: The Hat Lady
WCBS-AM
New York, NY
Excellence in Writing
Blake Farmer
Nashville Public Radio
Nashville, TN
Feature Reporting
Evicted And Homeless, This 14-Year-Old Describes Every Day as “a Fight”
Mountain West News Bureau
Greenley, CO
Hard News
Why Do We Keep Building Homes in Places That Burned Down?
KPCC/ LAist
Los Angeles, CA
Investigative Reporting
The Business of Illicit Massage
WGBH-FM and New England Center For Investigative Reporting
Boston, MA
Multimedia
Legal Developments in SFPD Shooting of Mario Woods
KQED-FM
San Francisco, CA
News Documentary
Texas Matters: A Grim Look At Sex Trafficking
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio, TX
News Series
The Past, Present and Future of Abortion Rights in Pennsylvania
WESA-FM
Pittsburgh, PA
Newscast
5pm News, November 8, 2018
KCBS-AM/FM
San Francisco, CA
Sports Reporting
Cleveland Softball Gets a Financial “Assist” From the Chinese
ideastream
Cleveland, OH
Radio Network
Overall Excellence
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Stoneman Douglas
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Asylum Crackdown
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Innovation
Start Here: Innovative Reporting & Presentation
ABC News
New York, NY
Excellence in Social Media
Reveal Social Media Kept Out
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
Emeryville, CA
Excellence in Sound
Silicon Valley Diversity Choir
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
Emeryville, CA
Excellence in Video
The Women Against the State
Radio Free Asia
Washington, DC
Excellence in Writing
Wildfires Razed Calif. Neighborhoods But What About Untouched Homes?
NPR
Washington, DC
Feature Reporting
Fleeing Deportation, a Woman Takes Sanctuary in a Church
WNYC Studios and The New Yorker
New York, NY
Hard News
Why The Abortion Rate In Pakistan Is One Of The World’s Highest
NPR
Washington, DC
Investigative Reporting
Coal’s Deadly Dust
NPR and PBS Frontline
Salt Lake City, UT
Multimedia
In The Dark Season 2
American Public Media
St. Paul, MN
News Documentary
Heroism In The Face Of Genocide: Chiune Sugihara, The Japanese Consul Who Saved Thousands Of Jews
SiriusXM Radio
New York, NY
News Series
Serial Season Three
Serial Podcast
New York, NY
Newscast
CBS World News Roundup
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
America’s Next Pastime
ABC News
New York, NY
Small Market Television
Overall Excellence
KRDO-TV
Colorado Springs, CO
Breaking News Coverage
Sun Prairie Explosion
WISC-TV
Madison, WI
Continuing Coverage
CBS6: Schoharie Limo Crash
WRGB-TV
Schenectady, NY
Excellence in Innovation
Mobile Green Screen Magic
WGME-TV
Portland, ME
Excellence in Social Media
WROC-TV
Rochester, NY
Excellence in Sound
The Battle for On-Street Parking
Hawaii News Now
Honolulu, HI
Excellence in Video
Pipe Dream
WHO-TV
Des Moines, IA
Excellence in Writing
The Reverend and The Politician
WEHT-TV
Henderson, KY
Feature Reporting
Where Dreams Die
Arizona Public Media
Tucson, AZ
Hard News
Born in to Crisis: Part 3
WJRT-TV
Flint, MI
Investigative Reporting
Digging Deeper: Dying on the Job
WPTA-TV
Fort Wayne, IN
Multimedia
KSLA-TV
Shreveport, LA
News Documentary
Seeking a Confession
WGRZ-TV
Buffalo, NY
News Series
Battle Over Burn Pits
WCAX-TV
South Burlington, VT
Newscast
Deadly Bus Crash
KATV-TV
Little Rock, AR
Sports Reporting
Pursuit of Four
KTVQ-TV
Billings, MT
Large Market Television 
Overall Excellence
KMGH-TV
Denver, CO
Breaking News Coverage
Santa Fe School Shooting
KHOU-TV
Houston, TX
Continuing Coverage
Back of the Class
KING-TV
Seattle, WA
Excellence in Innovation
11Alive
WXIA-TV
Atlanta, GA
Excellence in Social Media
Merrimack Valley Explosions
WFXT-TV
Dedham, MA
Excellence in Sound
Criss-Cross Crash
WDIV-TV
Detroit, MI
Excellence in Video
Five Points
KUSA-TV
Denver, CO
Excellence in Writing
Boyd Huppert
KARE-TV
Minneapolis, MN
Feature Reporting
Eddie’s Sign
KARE-TV
Minneapolis, MN
Hard News
Huppert Dairy
KARE-TV
Minneapolis, MN
Investigative Reporting
FLIPPED: Secrets Inside a Corrupt Police Department
WXIA-TV
Atlanta, GA
Multimedia
KNTV
San Jose, CA
News Documentary
Verify: Borderlands
WFAA-TV
Dallas, TX
News Series
State Troopers, Supervisors Arrested in Overtime Scandal
WCVB-TV
Boston, MA
Newscast
News at 6pm: Tragedy in Santa Fe
KPRC-TV
Houston, TX
Sports Reporting
The Turn
WEWS-TV
Cleveland, OH
Television Network 
Overall Excellence
ABC News
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Hurricane Michael
ABC News
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Putin’s Covert War
NBC News and MSNBC
New York, NY
Excellence in Innovation
America First: The Legacy of an Immigration Raid
Univision News Digital
Doral, FL
Excellence in Social Media
CNN Digital
CNN
New York, NY
Excellence in Sound
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
CNN
New York, NY
Excellence in Video
The Legacy of the “Zero Tolerance” Policy: Traumatized Children with No Access to Treatment
Univision News Digital
Doral, FL
Excellence in Writing
On the Road: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
CBS News
New York, NY
Feature Reporting
On the Road: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
CBS News
New York, NY
Hard News
60 Minutes: Mancini’s Brain
CBS News
New York, NY
Investigative Reporting
60 Minutes: Flying Under the Radar
CBS News
New York, NY
Multimedia
RFE/RL, Inc.
Prague, Czech Republic
News Documentary
39 Days
CBS News
New York, NY
News Series
Shadow Over Europe
CNN
New York, NY
Newscast
Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue
NBC News
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
SC Featured – Dave & Drago
ESPN
Bristol, CT
Small Digital News Organization   
Overall Excellence
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Breaking News Coverage
Families Divided
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Continuing Coverage
Families Divided
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Excellence in Innovation
Poisoned Cities, Deadly Border
The Desert Sun
Palm Springs, CA
Excellence in Social Media
Families Divided
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Excellence in Sound
Zero Tolerance
ProPublica
New York, NY
Excellence in Video
Banished
The Marshall Project
New York, NY
Excellence in Writing
BRIGHT Magazine
Honeyguide Media
Suffern, NY
Feature Reporting
The Office of Missing Children
Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting
Emeryville, CA
Hard News
Families Divided
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Investigative Reporting
Protecting the Shield
Asbury Park Press
Neptune, NJ
News Documentary
Unprotected
ProPublica
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
Playing Through the Pain
CIRCA
Arlington, VA
Large Digital News Organization  
Overall Excellence
The Seattle Times
Seattle, WA
Breaking News Coverage
Walkout
Newsy
Columbia, MO
Continuing Coverage
Immigration Coverage
The Intercept
New York, NY
Excellence in Innovation
Guns in America
Time Magazine
New York, NY
Excellence in Social Media
The Boston Globe
Boston, MA
Excellence in Sound
Caliphate
The New York Times
New York, NY
Excellence in Video
The Separated
The Atlantic
Washington, DC
Excellence in Writing
Standoff
The Dallas Morning News
Dallas, TX
Feature Reporting
Future of Gaming
Quartz and Retro Report
New York, NY
Hard News
Nicaragua’s Refugee Crisis
Real America with Jorge Ramos
Doral, FL
Investigative Reporting
Implant Files
ICIJ
Washington, DC
News Documentary
The Foreign Consultant
The Washington Post
Washington, DC
Sports Reporting
B/REAL
Bleacher Report
New York, NY
