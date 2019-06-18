Edward R. Murrow Award Winners Announced

|Small Market Radio
|
|Overall Excellence
|Vermont Public Radio
|Colchester, VT
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Chemical Leak/Traffic Nightmare
|WDEL-AM/FM
|Wilmington, DE
|
|Continuing Coverage
|After Paradise
|North State Public Radio
|Chico, CA
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|KUNR’s Spanish/English Bilingual Content
|KUNR-FM and Noticiero Móvil
|Reno, NV
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|Marfa Public Radio
|Marfa, TX
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Scientists Race To Research Stonefly Species Threatened By Climate Change
|Wyoming Public Radio
|Laramie, WY
|
|Excellence in Video
|The Rockpile: Mount Washington Weather Observatory
|Maine Public Radio
|Lewiston, ME
|
|Excellence in Writing
|Writing Samples for Brian Bull
|KLCC-FM
|Eugene, OR
|
|Feature Reporting
|Without Hospice, Who Gets To Die In The Big Bend?
|Marfa Public Radio
|Marfa, TX
|
|Hard News
|Victims of Car Attack Prepare to Testify
|WVTF-FM and RadioIQ
|Charlottesville, VA
|
|Investigative Reporting
|Landlord Refuses Muslim Restaurant Owners
|KUNC-FM
|Greeley, CO
|
|Multimedia
|Marfa Public Radio
|Marfa, TX
|
|News Documentary
|For Many Black Texans, Grand Saline Embodies Racism. So Is That Fair?
|KETR-FM
|Commerce, TX
|
|News Series
|Threshold Season Two: Cold Comfort
|Montana Public Radio
|Missoula, MT
|
|Newscast
|West Virginia Morning News
|WCHS-AM
|Charleston, WV
|
|Sports Reporting
|Overcoming Adversity Through Archery
|WUFT-FM
|Gainesville, FL
|
|Go behind the scenes of Murrow Award-winning work.
|
|Large Market Radio
|
|Overall Excellence
|WTOP-FM
|Washington, DC
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|The Fire at Trinity Lutheran
|WTMJ-AM
|Milwaukee, WI
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Arizona Teacher Strike
|KJZZ-FM
|Tempe, AZ
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|Jamie Dupree 2.0
|WSB-AM/FM
|Atlanta, GA
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|The Hustle: A Snapshot of Artists’ Money in the Bay Area
|KQED-FM
|San Francisco, CA
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Mornings in Michigan: The Early Birder Gets the Warblers, Chickadees, and Orioles
|Michigan Radio
|Ann Arbor, MI
|
|Excellence in Video
|Sweet Spot: The Hat Lady
|WCBS-AM
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Writing
|Blake Farmer
|Nashville Public Radio
|Nashville, TN
|
|Feature Reporting
|Evicted And Homeless, This 14-Year-Old Describes Every Day as “a Fight”
|Mountain West News Bureau
|Greenley, CO
|
|Hard News
|Why Do We Keep Building Homes in Places That Burned Down?
|KPCC/ LAist
|Los Angeles, CA
|
|Investigative Reporting
|The Business of Illicit Massage
|WGBH-FM and New England Center For Investigative Reporting
|Boston, MA
|
|Multimedia
|Legal Developments in SFPD Shooting of Mario Woods
|KQED-FM
|San Francisco, CA
|
|News Documentary
|Texas Matters: A Grim Look At Sex Trafficking
|Texas Public Radio
|San Antonio, TX
|
|News Series
|The Past, Present and Future of Abortion Rights in Pennsylvania
|WESA-FM
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
|Newscast
|5pm News, November 8, 2018
|KCBS-AM/FM
|San Francisco, CA
|
|Sports Reporting
|Cleveland Softball Gets a Financial “Assist” From the Chinese
|ideastream
|Cleveland, OH
|
|Radio Network
|
|Overall Excellence
|CBS News Radio
|New York, NY
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Stoneman Douglas
|CBS News Radio
|New York, NY
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Asylum Crackdown
|NPR
|Washington, DC
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|Start Here: Innovative Reporting & Presentation
|ABC News
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|Reveal Social Media Kept Out
|Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
|Emeryville, CA
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Silicon Valley Diversity Choir
|Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
|Emeryville, CA
|
|Excellence in Video
|The Women Against the State
|Radio Free Asia
|Washington, DC
|
|Excellence in Writing
|Wildfires Razed Calif. Neighborhoods But What About Untouched Homes?
|NPR
|Washington, DC
|
|Feature Reporting
|Fleeing Deportation, a Woman Takes Sanctuary in a Church
|WNYC Studios and The New Yorker
|New York, NY
|
|Hard News
|Why The Abortion Rate In Pakistan Is One Of The World’s Highest
|NPR
|Washington, DC
|
|Investigative Reporting
|Coal’s Deadly Dust
|NPR and PBS Frontline
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
|Multimedia
|In The Dark Season 2
|American Public Media
|St. Paul, MN
|
|News Documentary
|Heroism In The Face Of Genocide: Chiune Sugihara, The Japanese Consul Who Saved Thousands Of Jews
|SiriusXM Radio
|New York, NY
|
|News Series
|Serial Season Three
|Serial Podcast
|New York, NY
|
|Newscast
|CBS World News Roundup
|CBS News Radio
|New York, NY
|
|Sports Reporting
|America’s Next Pastime
|ABC News
|New York, NY
|
|Small Market Television
|
|Overall Excellence
|KRDO-TV
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Sun Prairie Explosion
|WISC-TV
|Madison, WI
|
|Continuing Coverage
|CBS6: Schoharie Limo Crash
|WRGB-TV
|Schenectady, NY
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|Mobile Green Screen Magic
|WGME-TV
|Portland, ME
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|WROC-TV
|Rochester, NY
|
|Excellence in Sound
|The Battle for On-Street Parking
|Hawaii News Now
|Honolulu, HI
|
|Excellence in Video
|Pipe Dream
|WHO-TV
|Des Moines, IA
|
|Excellence in Writing
|The Reverend and The Politician
|WEHT-TV
|Henderson, KY
|
|Feature Reporting
|Where Dreams Die
|Arizona Public Media
|Tucson, AZ
|
|Hard News
|Born in to Crisis: Part 3
|WJRT-TV
|Flint, MI
|
|Investigative Reporting
|Digging Deeper: Dying on the Job
|WPTA-TV
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
|Multimedia
|KSLA-TV
|Shreveport, LA
|
|News Documentary
|Seeking a Confession
|WGRZ-TV
|Buffalo, NY
|
|News Series
|Battle Over Burn Pits
|WCAX-TV
|South Burlington, VT
|
|Newscast
|Deadly Bus Crash
|KATV-TV
|Little Rock, AR
|
|Sports Reporting
|Pursuit of Four
|KTVQ-TV
|Billings, MT
|
|Large Market Television
|
|Overall Excellence
|KMGH-TV
|Denver, CO
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Santa Fe School Shooting
|KHOU-TV
|Houston, TX
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Back of the Class
|KING-TV
|Seattle, WA
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|11Alive
|WXIA-TV
|Atlanta, GA
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|Merrimack Valley Explosions
|WFXT-TV
|Dedham, MA
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Criss-Cross Crash
|WDIV-TV
|Detroit, MI
|
|Excellence in Video
|Five Points
|KUSA-TV
|Denver, CO
|
|Excellence in Writing
|Boyd Huppert
|KARE-TV
|Minneapolis, MN
|
|Feature Reporting
|Eddie’s Sign
|KARE-TV
|Minneapolis, MN
|
|Hard News
|Huppert Dairy
|KARE-TV
|Minneapolis, MN
|
|Investigative Reporting
|FLIPPED: Secrets Inside a Corrupt Police Department
|WXIA-TV
|Atlanta, GA
|
|Multimedia
|KNTV
|San Jose, CA
|
|News Documentary
|Verify: Borderlands
|WFAA-TV
|Dallas, TX
|
|News Series
|State Troopers, Supervisors Arrested in Overtime Scandal
|WCVB-TV
|Boston, MA
|
|Newscast
|News at 6pm: Tragedy in Santa Fe
|KPRC-TV
|Houston, TX
|
|Sports Reporting
|The Turn
|WEWS-TV
|Cleveland, OH
|
|Television Network
|
|Overall Excellence
|ABC News
|New York, NY
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Hurricane Michael
|ABC News
|New York, NY
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Putin’s Covert War
|NBC News and MSNBC
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|America First: The Legacy of an Immigration Raid
|Univision News Digital
|Doral, FL
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|CNN Digital
|CNN
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
|CNN
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Video
|The Legacy of the “Zero Tolerance” Policy: Traumatized Children with No Access to Treatment
|Univision News Digital
|Doral, FL
|
|Excellence in Writing
|On the Road: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
|CBS News
|New York, NY
|
|Feature Reporting
|On the Road: A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope
|CBS News
|New York, NY
|
|Hard News
|60 Minutes: Mancini’s Brain
|CBS News
|New York, NY
|
|Investigative Reporting
|60 Minutes: Flying Under the Radar
|CBS News
|New York, NY
|
|Multimedia
|RFE/RL, Inc.
|Prague, Czech Republic
|
|News Documentary
|39 Days
|CBS News
|New York, NY
|
|News Series
|Shadow Over Europe
|CNN
|New York, NY
|
|Newscast
|Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue
|NBC News
|New York, NY
|
|Sports Reporting
|SC Featured – Dave & Drago
|ESPN
|Bristol, CT
|
|Small Digital News Organization
|
|Overall Excellence
|The Texas Tribune
|Austin, TX
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Families Divided
|The Texas Tribune
|Austin, TX
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Families Divided
|The Texas Tribune
|Austin, TX
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|Poisoned Cities, Deadly Border
|The Desert Sun
|Palm Springs, CA
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|Families Divided
|The Texas Tribune
|Austin, TX
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Zero Tolerance
|ProPublica
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Video
|Banished
|The Marshall Project
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Writing
|BRIGHT Magazine
|Honeyguide Media
|Suffern, NY
|
|Feature Reporting
|The Office of Missing Children
|Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting
|Emeryville, CA
|
|Hard News
|Families Divided
|The Texas Tribune
|Austin, TX
|
|Investigative Reporting
|Protecting the Shield
|Asbury Park Press
|Neptune, NJ
|
|News Documentary
|Unprotected
|ProPublica
|New York, NY
|
|Sports Reporting
|Playing Through the Pain
|CIRCA
|Arlington, VA
|
|Large Digital News Organization
|
|Overall Excellence
|The Seattle Times
|Seattle, WA
|
|Breaking News Coverage
|Walkout
|Newsy
|Columbia, MO
|
|Continuing Coverage
|Immigration Coverage
|The Intercept
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Innovation
|Guns in America
|Time Magazine
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Social Media
|The Boston Globe
|Boston, MA
|
|Excellence in Sound
|Caliphate
|The New York Times
|New York, NY
|
|Excellence in Video
|The Separated
|The Atlantic
|Washington, DC
|
|Excellence in Writing
|Standoff
|The Dallas Morning News
|Dallas, TX
|
|Feature Reporting
|Future of Gaming
|Quartz and Retro Report
|New York, NY
|
|Hard News
|Nicaragua’s Refugee Crisis
|Real America with Jorge Ramos
|Doral, FL
|
|Investigative Reporting
|Implant Files
|ICIJ
|Washington, DC
|
|News Documentary
|The Foreign Consultant
|The Washington Post
|Washington, DC
|
|Sports Reporting
|B/REAL
|Bleacher Report
|New York, NY