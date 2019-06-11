Editors Guild Names Scott Collins As Communications Director

Former Los Angeles Times reporter Scott Collins has been hired as communications director for the Editors Guild, IATSE Local 700.

In the newly created post, Collins will serve as the editor of the guild’s quarterly magazine, CineMontage, and its related website as well as the guild’s social media platforms. Tomm Carroll, the current editor of CineMontage, will be retiring July 31, after 15 years as publications director at the guild.

Motion Picture Editors Guild

Collins also will help shape the guild’s messaging to its more than 8,000 freelance and staff post-production professionals, as well as to external audiences. He will report directly to Cathy Repola, the guild’s national executive director.

“Scott has the perfect experience to help the guild reach the next level in communicating to its members and to outside audiences,” Repola said.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be joining an organization that is a true Hollywood institution and one that has been serving the needs of post-production professionals and their families for generations,” Collins said. “As the spouse of a longtime guild member, I feel like this is a homecoming.”

Collins comes to the guild after a long and award-winning career in journalism and communications, including a 12-year stint as a columnist and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He also served as television editor of The Wrap and as West Coast television editor of The Hollywood Reporter. He is the author of the book Crazy Like a Fox: The Inside Story of How Fox News Beat CNN. Most recently, he served as senior writer at USC, penning speeches for President Wanda M. Austin.