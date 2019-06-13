Click to Skip Ad
Edith Gonzalez Dies: Telenovela Star Of ‘Salomé’ Was 54

Edith Gonzalez, an actress for Spanish-language television networks Televisa, Telemundo and TV Azteca, has died. She had battled cancer for three years before succumbing at age 54.

Gonzalez was diagnosed three years ago with ovarian cancer. She entered remission in 2017, but it returned this year. Throughout her ordeal, she kept fans informed on her treatments and offered encouragement in interviews and through social media to those similarly afflicted.

She was best known for her role in the soap opera Salomé, but also played the lead role of Monica in the 1993 telenovela “Corazón Salvaje,” as well as the telenovelas”Doña Barbara and “Los ricos tambien lloran.”

Gonzalez continued to work up until her death, most recently as a judge on the Mexican reality show “This Is My Style.” She began her career as a child actor in the 1970s, going on to work over four decades in television, film, and theater productions in Mexico.

She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Lazo, and 14-year-old daughter, Constanza.

