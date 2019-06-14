Ed Harris To Succeed Jeff Daniels As Atticus Finch In Broadway’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’: Report

Westworld actor Ed Harris will succeed the departing Jeff Daniels in Broadway’s record-breaking To Kill A Mockingbird in November.

Though an announcement from producers has not been made, The New York Times reported the news based on information contained in an ad set to run Sunday in the newspaper.

The critically praised hit play, adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee’s classic novel, opened in December and has been playing to sold-out audiences ever since.

Daniels was Tony-nominated for his role as Atticus Finch (Network‘s Bryan Cranston took the trophy). A touring production of the play starring Richard Thomas will launch in August 2020.

Harris was Tony-nominated for his Broadway role in 1986’s Precious Sons. He also appeared in the 1996 Broadway production of Taking Sides.