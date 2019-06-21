Writer E. Jean Carroll Details Alleged Sexual Assaults By Donald Trump, Les Moonves In New Book; Both Deny Claims

Magazine journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll says in her forthcoming book that she was sexually assaulted in the 1990s by now-President Donald Trump and now-former CBS Corp boss Les Moonves.

The revelations come via excerpts from Carroll’s book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, that were published Friday in New York magazine. Carroll, the longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, was on the cover of the print edition wearing the outfit she says she last wore the day she was assaulted by Trump in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan.

Carroll wrote that she and Trump ran into each other at the entrance to the store, where they recognized each other (Carroll at the time had a cable show on America’s Talking, the network that eventually became MSNBC). After a brief conversation, she said that he told her he was buying a woman a gift and invited Carroll to help him.

The two ended up in the lingerie department, where Trump asked her to try on a bodysuit. She writes that she joked back that he should try it on. When they got to a dressing room, she says, he attacked and assaulted her before she was able to run out of the room and exit the store.

Carroll said she told two journalist friends about the incident but did not report it to the police. The magazine said it confirmed the department store kept no security footage to verify or disprove Carroll’s claims.

The alleged incident with Moonves, Carroll recounted, came after an interview with the exec in the lounge of the Hotel Nikko in Beverly Hills for an Esquire article would appear in the magazine in February 1997. She wrote that after the interview, Moonves followed her to the elevator, where he groped her until she was able to get away. She did not include the incident in the Esquire story, and did not report the incident to police.

Both the White House and a Moonves spokesperson denied the respective incidents when contacted by New York.

“This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad,” the White House told the magazine.

Later on Friday, Trump responded himself:

Regarding the “story” by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.

Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it’s an epidemic.

Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened.

False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.

If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.

Moonves’ spokesperson “emphatically denies” the incident.

The magazine said Carroll is the 16th woman to come forward with sexual misconduct claims against Trump. Moonves has been accused by at least 12 woman; he was fired as CBS’ chairman and CEO in September 2018. Both men previously denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

Carroll wrote in the book why she didn’t come forward about the alleged Trump incident– one of several including the one with Moonves detailed in the memoir.

“Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun,” she wrote.