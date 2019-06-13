Dwayne Johnson Will Receive MTV’s Generation Award

MTV will honor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with the Generation Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network said today.

Johnson returns to the show after hosting in 2016 with Kevin Hart. This year’s show is hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi and will air on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

The Generation Award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have turned them into household names in the industry. Past recipients include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” said Amy Doyle, general manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

Johnson is a global box-office icon and has appeared in more than 40 film and TV roles. Johnson will next be seen in the Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, in August, as well as the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel in December.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as executive producer with MTV’s Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Rick Austin will also serve as executive producer. Jackie Barba, Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are executives in charge of music.