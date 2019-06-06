‘Duncanville’: Riki Lindhome Joins Amy Poehler In Fox Animated Comedy Series

Riki Lindhome (Another Period) is set as a series regular opposite Amy Poehler in Fox’s animated family comedy Duncanville, from Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV. It’s slated to premiere during the 2019-20 season.

Written by Mike and Julie Scully, Duncanville centers on Duncan (voiced by Poehler), a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life and the people in his world.

Lindhome will play Kimberly, Duncan’s ]awkward, emotional, 12-year-old sister. She can hold grudges forever while waiting patiently for revenge. She sometimes says hurtful things but doesn’t get why people are upset because, “What? I’m just being honest.” All emotions all the time, nobody’s problems are bigger than hers. Kimberly fears that she is the forgotten middle child, and she’s not wrong. Loves to torment Duncan but occasionally takes his side when needed.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television, Duncanville was co-created by the Scullys and Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville is animated by Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers).

Duncanville reunites Lindhome with Poehler, with whom she worked on the half-hour single camera comedy pilot Tails.

Lindhome co-created and starred in the groundbreaking show Another Period which aired for three seasons on Comedy Central. Lindhome is also one half of Garfunkel and Oates, the musical comedy duo she created with Kate Micucci.

On the big screen, Lindhome has appeared in films such as Under the Silverlake, Hell Baby and Much Ado About Nothing and on TV in New Girl, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and Enlightened. She can next be seen in the Rian Johnson feature Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis and the Jim Cummings film The Werewolf.

Lindhome is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.

