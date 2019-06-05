‘Duck Dynasty’ Producers Deirdre & Scott Gurney Reach Settlement With ITV

The two-year legal fight between Deirdre and Scott Gurney, founders of Duck Dynasty producer Gurney Productions, and ITV, has come to an end with a settlement.

“ITV and Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement which resolves all claims and issues asserted in the litigation between them to their mutual satisfaction,” ITV said in a statement. “As part of the settlement, the Gurneys will sell their 38.5% stake in the company they founded, Gurney Productions, the company behind over 50 reality television shows including the hit series Duck Dynasty. The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential. The Gurneys are free to pursue other interests in the entertainment field, and said “we are excited about our next chapter and look forward to pursuing scripted and unscripted film and television projects we have in development.” A spokesperson for ITV said “we wish Scott and Deirdre success with their next venture.”

The Gurneys released their own statement.

“We are excited to be back doing what we do best, developing scripted and unscripted film and tv projects,” they said. “We have been extremely fortunate to work with so many talented individuals over the past 15 years, and look forward to continuing to do so as part of this new chapter. “

The standoff started in late 2017 when INTV America put Gurney Productions founders Scott and Deirdre Gurney on a “short, temporary leave of absence.” Days later, the duo were pink slipped by the board and sued for fraud and breach of contract by ITV America. The Gurneys responded by filing a $100 suit against ITV.