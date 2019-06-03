Drama Desk Awards Winners List: ‘The Ferryman’, ‘The Prom’ Among Top Honorees

The winners for the 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced Sunday night with Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman winning for Outstanding Play and The Prom taking home the trophy for Outstanding Musical.
Other big winners for the night included The Waverly Gallery and Fidder on the Roof winning for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Outstanding Revival of a Musical respectively. Dance Nation received a special Ensemble Award while Montana Levi Blanco was honored with the Sam Norkin Award.
The ceremony was hosted by Michael Urie and took place at at The Town Hall in Manhattan. The evening included performances by Drama Desk nominee George Salazar (Be More Chill) who was accompanied by composer/lyricist and Drama Desk nominee Joe Iconis. Other performers included Drama Desk nominees Stacey Sargeant and Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland) and Drama Desk and Tony®Award winner Lillias White who sang the In Memoriam. Presenters for the evening included Bertie Carvel, Billy Crudup, Joel Grey, Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Lynn Nottage, Phylicia Rashad, and Ethan Slater
Related Story
Broadway's Beth Leavel: All Dressed Up For 'The Prom' Of Her Life - Tony Watch Q&A
Read the complete list of winners below.
Outstanding Play
Fairview, by Jackie Sibblies Drury, Soho Rep
***The Ferryman, by Jez Butterworth***
Lewiston/Clarkston, by Samuel D. Hunter, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
Usual Girls, by Ming Peiffer, Roundabout Theatre Company
What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck, New York Theatre Workshop andBroadway
Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
The Hello Girls, Prospect Theater Company
***The Prom***
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, Ars Nova
Tootsie
Outstanding Revival of a Play
Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine, Signature Theatre
Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts, National Asian American Theatre Company
Our Lady of 121st Street, Signature Theatre
Summer and Smoke, Classic Stage Company/Transport Group
***The Waverly Gallery***
Uncle Vanya, Hunter Theater Project
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Carmen Jones, Classic Stage Company
***Fiddler on the Roof, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and Off-Broadway***
Kiss Me, Kate, Roundabout Theatre Company
Merrily We Roll Along, Fiasco Theater/Roundabout Theatre Companyc
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Bard Summerscape/St. Ann’s Warehouse andBroadway
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Jeff Biehl, Life Sucks
Edmund Donovan, Lewiston/Clarkston
Raúl Esparza, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive With You
***Jay O. Sanders, Uncle Vanya***
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Midori Francis, Usual Girls
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
***Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery***
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
***Santino Fontana, Tootsie***
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
***Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show***
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Rebecca Naomi Jones,Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Charles Browning, Fairview
Arnie Burton, Lewiston/Clarkston
Hampton Fluker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
***Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman***
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand
Megan Hill, Eddie and Dave
***Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill A Mockingbird***
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Alison Wright, Othello
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate
***André De Shields, Hadestown***
Sydney James Harcourt, Girl from the North Country
George Salazar, Be More Chill
Patrick Vaill, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
***Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!***
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Outstanding Director of a Play
Sarah Benson, Fairview
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, The Jungle
***Sam Mendes, The Ferryman***
Tyne Rafaeli, Usual Girls
Taylor Reynolds, Plano
Jeff Wise, Life Sucks
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Noah Brody, Merrily We Roll Along
***Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown***
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof
Outstanding Choreography presented by LaDuca Shoes
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
***Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me Kate***
Denis Jones, Tootsie
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart
Lorin Latarro, Twelfth Night
David Neumann, Hadestown
Outstanding Music presented by Music Theatre International
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Peter Mills, The Hello Girls
Mark Sonnenblick, Midnight at the Never Get
Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night
***David Yazbek, Tootsie***
Outstanding Lyrics presented by Music Theatre International
Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Peter Mills, The Hello Girls
***David Yazbek, Tootsie***
Outstanding Book of a Musical presented by Music Theatre International
Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
***Robert Horn, Tootsie***
Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud
Outstanding Orchestrations
Larry Blank, Fiddler on the Roof
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
***Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!***
Charlie Rosen, Be More Chill
Daryl Waters, The Cher Show
Outstanding Music in a Play
Paul Castles and Jongbin Jung, Wild Goose Dreams
Justin Ellington, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie
Justin Ellington, The House That Will Not Stand
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy
***Jason Michael Webb and Fitz Patton, Choir Boy***
Outstanding Set Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, The Jungle
Es Devlin, Girls & Boys
Maruti Evans, The Peculiar Patriot
Mimi Lien, Fairview
***Matt Saunders, “Daddy” ***
Outstanding Set Design for a Musical presented by Hudson Scenic Studio
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
***David Korins, Beetlejuice***
Rae Smith, Girl from the North Country
Outstanding Costume Design for a Play
Dede M. Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Dede M. Ayite, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie
***Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet***
Nicole Slaven, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts
Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
***Bob Mackie, The Cher Show***
Bobby Frederick Tilly II, Be More Chill
Paloma Young, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play
***Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena***
Amith Chandrashaker, Fairview
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Jungle
Simon Cleveland, Spaceman
Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical presented by Production Resource Group
Adam Honoré, Carmen Jones
***Bradley King, Hadestown***
Jamie Roderick, Midnight at the Never Get
Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Scott Zielinski, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Outstanding Projection Design
***Peter England, King Kong***
Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Outstanding Sound Design in a Play
Tyler Kieffer, Plano
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
***Nick Powell, The Ferryman***
Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive With You
Mikaal Sulaiman, Fairview
Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Brian Ronan, Tootsie
***Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown***
Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Outstanding Wig and Hair Design
Paul Huntley, Tootsie
Cookie Jordan, Eddie and Dave
Charles G. LaPointe, Beetlejuice
***Charles G. LaPointe, The Cher Show***
Campbell Young Associates, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Outstanding Solo Performance
***Mike Birbiglia, The New One***
Carey Mulligan, Girls & Boys
Liza Jessie Peterson, The Peculiar Patriot, National Black Theatre/Hi-Arts
Erin Treadway, Spaceman, Loading Dock Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Unique Theatrical Experience
***All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Theater Latté Da/Laura Little Theatrical Productions / Sheen Center***
Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shake & Bake
The B-Side: “Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons,” The Wooster Group
What to Send Up When it Goes Down, The Movement Theatre Company
Outstanding Fight Choreography
U. Jonathan Toppo, The Tragedy of Julius Caesar
Claire Warden, “Daddy”
***Claire Warden, Slave Play***
Outstanding Puppet Design
Michael Curry, Beetlejuice
Tschabalala Self, “Daddy”
***Sonny Tilders, King Kong***
Special Awards:
Ensemble Award: To the uncanny ensemble of Dance Nation for their pointed portrait of a dance troupe riven by competition but fused by the experiences of youth: Purva Bedi, Eboni Booth, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Dina Shihabi, Ellen Maddow, Christina Rouner, Thomas Jay Ryan, Lucy Taylor, and Ikechukwu Ufomadu.
Sam Norkin Award: To Montana Levi Blanco, who enriched this season with his vibrant and detailed costumes Fairview, The House That Will Not Stand, Fabulation, Or the Re-Education of Undine, Eddie and Dave, “Daddy,” and Ain’t No Mo’. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a Blanco costume is worth considerably more, telling us a complete story about its wearer while giving us something fabulous to look at.
To Mia Katigbak, the backbone of the off-Broadway scene, we acclaim her for her performances this season in Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts, The Trial of the Catonsville Nine, Peace for Mary Frances and Recent Alien Abductions. This award also recognizes her vital presence as the artistic director of NAATCO and her sustained excellence as a performer and mentor.
To Mia Katigbak, the backbone of the off-Broadway scene, we acclaim her for her performances this season in Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts, The Trial of the Catonsville Nine, Peace for Mary Frances and Recent Alien Abductions. This award also recognizes her vital presence as the artistic director of NAATCO and her sustained excellence as a performer and mentor.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.